TURIN: Carlos Alcaraz defeated world No. 1 Alexander Zverev 6-2, 7-6 (7) in Turin on Sunday night to claim his first ATP Finals title and become only the fourth man to win all four Grand Slam tournaments and the season-ending championship.

The 23-year-old Spaniard completed a perfect campaign with five wins from five matches, having swept through the round-robin stage before rallying past American Ben Shelton in the semifinals.

The victory gave Alcaraz his sixth title of the season and 30th of his career, while making him the first Spaniard to win the ATP Finals since Alex Corretja in 1998.

He also joined Andre Agassi, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic as the only men to have won all four Grand Slam titles and the ATP Finals.

Alcaraz took control from the outset against a Zverev who had not dropped serve throughout the tournament before Sunday’s final.

The German saved three break points in his opening service game but struggled to contain Alcaraz’s aggressive baseline play, surrendering serve three times as the Spaniard raced through the opening set 6-2.

Zverev mounted a stronger challenge in the second set, with both players exchanging breaks before the contest moved into a tiebreak.

Alcaraz surged into a 3-0 lead, but Zverev responded by winning six consecutive points to earn three set points.

The Spaniard held firm, saving all three before converting his second championship point with a backhand winner to seal the tiebreak 9-7 and secure the title. IANS

Also Read: World Test Championship Final Hopes Dwindle for India After New Zealand Test Draw