TURIN: Carlos Alcaraz said it was a “privilege” after becoming just the fourth man to add an ATP Finals title to his career Grand Slam.

The seven-time Grand Slam winner is the youngest man to have won all five of the titles at least once.

“This one is special. This one means the world to me, to my team, to my family,” Alcaraz said of winning the title — a year on from his defeat in the 2025 final against Jannik Sinner.

“So finally, to be able to lift the trophy here, it’s something amazing.

“It’s a privilege, and I’m just really proud.”

Alcaraz revealed that when he dropped to the floor after sealing championship point with a backhand winner, he was initially worried that his celebrations might be a bit premature.

“Sometimes they call the bounce a bit late, so the first few seconds when I was laying on the court, I was thinking, ‘please, the ball was in’,” Alcaraz said.

“Once I got it, it was a lot of emotions that came to me.

“It was a really difficult two weeks for me, dealing with the pressure, dealing with the physical problems,” he added of the knee and hamstring issues that impacted his tournament.

Despite being on a 14-match winning run and having won the last three events he has played — Vienna Open, Paris Masters and ATP Finals — Alcaraz rejected claims he was the best player in the world.

“I think everybody feels he’s the No. 1. Me, Sascha (Zverev), Jannik, (Ben) Shelton, I think everybody thinks they are the No. 1 of the world,” he said.

“Right now, the ranking says it’s Sascha, and we have to give credit to him.”

Sunday’s victory extended his winning streak to 14 matches and capped a remarkable comeback in the closing months of the season. IANS

Also Read: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Alexander Zverev to Win Maiden ATP Finals Title