Carlos Alcaraz upset by Nicolas Jarry in semifinals of Argentina Open

Buenos Aires: Carlos Alcaraz was upset by Nicolas Jarry of Chile 7-6 (2), 6-3 in the semifinals of the Argentina Open. Jarry, after the biggest win of his career, will face home crowd favourite Facundo Díaz Acosta in the final. It will be their first tour-level meeting. Díaz Acosta entered as a wild card at a career-high ranking of 87, defeated Argentine compatriot Federico Coria 6-2, 6-3 in his first tour semifinal. Agencies

