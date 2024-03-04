CCI Snooker Classic: Reigning champion Pankaj Advani tames Kamal Chawla to retain title

Mumbai: Reigning champion Pankaj Advani reasserted his dominance and retained his crown as he produced another virtuoso performance to hand challenger Kamal Chawla an 8-3 defeat in the best-of-15-frame final of the Rs 12.5 lakh prizemoney CCI Snooker Classic 2024 here on Sunday.

Advani cruised to a 75-12, 1-58, 64-39, 63-29, 7-75, 66-64, 94-5, 0-81, 64-47, 122-8, and 72-9 victory against Kamal Chawla in the final of the event organised by the Cricket Club of India and played at the CCI’s Sir Wilson Jones Billiards Hall. India’s most decorated sportsperson, Advani showcased his prowess on the green baize as he potted with a high degree of accuracy and consistency.

“I credit my opponent Kamal (Chawla), he played some fantastic snooker in this tournament. I think he also had a little tougher draw, so maybe I was just a little more fresh and relaxed before the final. But he played some amazing players till the final. So congratulations Kamal,” a modest Advani said IANS

