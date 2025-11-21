Ceremonial Bell and Toss Coin Exchange Highlight Guwahati's First Test Match

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Exchange of toss coins between the captains, ringing of the ceremonial bell to start the game- Guwahati is set to witness multiple events to mark the opening day of the second Test between India and South Africa. It is a historic moment for the city, as Guwahati will host a Test match for the first time.

The second Test between India and South Africa will be played at the ACA Stadium from November 22, and the occasion will be celebrated with a series of special events.

Briefing the media, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said, “It’s indeed a memorable moment for Guwahati. For a long time, the Assam Cricket Association had been trying to host a Test match, and it is finally happening.”

The opening day’s events will begin at 8:30 AM. The captains will exchange the toss coin, followed by the signing of an official portrait of the Assam Cricket Association Stadium. This will be accompanied by the ringing of a bell to officially start the Test.

For the first time, the Assam Cricket Association will install a ceremonial bell at the ACA Stadium. Made of traditional bell metal, the 35-kg bell has been specially crafted in Sarthebari, Barpeta district, and will be installed near the pavilion area.

Saikia kept the suspense alive when asked who would ring the bell. “It’s kept it a surprise until the morning of the opening day,” he said. Notably, Anil Kumble had rung the bell during the first Test in Kolkata.

ACA president Taranga Gogoi and secretary Sanatan Das were also present at the briefing. Gogoi informed that ticket sales for the first two days of the match have received an excellent response. “Nearly 19,000 tickets for each of the first two days have already been sold,” Gogoi said.

