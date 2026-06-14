Chaitanya Pandey, Anushka Gupta shine in NCR Cup Junior Golf Tournament

By Our Correspondent

DIGBOI: Chaitanya Pandey and Anushka Gupta emerged as the toast of Indian junior golf, stealing the limelight with commanding performances to clinch the coveted pverall combined championships as the curtain came down on the 24th NCR Cup Junior Golf Tournament at the Delhi Golf Club on Friday evening.

The elite Category A and B competitors faced a gruelling 54-hole examination on the historic Lodhi Course, while the younger contenders in Categories C, D and E showcased their promise on the Peacock Course, where nerves of steel and razor-sharp precision were the order of the day.

In the Boys' Category A (15-18 years), Anas Khan never took his foot off the pedal, converting a commanding overnight lead into a runaway 13-stroke victory.

Behind him, Siddhaan Chhibber edged out a tightly packed chasing group to claim second place.

Meanwhile, Ayesha Gupta produced a clinic in consistency to capture the Girls' Category A title.

However, the spotlight firmly belonged to Chaitanya Pandey in the Boys' Category B division. Displaying maturity well beyond his years, Pandey kept his eye on the ball and his nerve under pressure, carding superb rounds of 72, 74 and 74 to storm to victory by eight strokes. His dominant performance not only secured the category title but also earned him the prestigious Overall Combined Championship among Categories A and B boys. Sakshit Purendre and Aditya Misra shared second place after finishing tied on aggregate.

On the girls' side, Anushka Gupta produced a performance that was nothing short of a masterclass. Combining tactical brilliance with remarkable consistency, she outshone her rivals to clinch the Overall Combined Category A and B Girls Championship, underlining her credentials as one of the most exciting prospects in Indian junior golf.

Shan Alvi staged a spirited charge to edge past Mohd. Rehan by a solitary stroke in Boys' Category C, while Aaradhya Rawat held her nerve to snatch the Girls' Category C crown in a nail-biting finish. Priyansh Jain was in a league of his own in Boys' Category D, firing flawless level-par rounds to cruise home by eight strokes.

Naaysha S. Sinha lit up the course with a stunning two-under-par effort to claim the Girls' Category D title in style.

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