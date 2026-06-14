Litchfield blitz, Wareham strikes as Australia thrash South Africa in T20 World Cup opener

Manchester: Phoebe Litchfield's explosive half-century laid the foundation before Georgia Wareham led a clinical bowling display with three wickets as six-time champions Australia began their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a commanding 65-run victory over South Africa at Emirates Old Trafford on Saturday. After posting a competitive 172/8 on the back of Litchfield's 51 off 24 balls, Australia's bowlers struck regularly to bowl South Africa out for 107 in 16.4 overs, with only captain Laura Wolvaardt offering significant resistance during the chase.

Brief Scores: Australia 172/8 in 20 overs (Phoebe Litchfield 50, Ellyse Perry 36; Nonkululeko Mlaba 2-22, Ayabonga Khaka 2-33) beat South Africa all out for 107 in 16.4 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 44, Nadine de Klerk 25; Georgia Wareham 3-13, Sophie Molineux 2-17) by 65 runs. IANS

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