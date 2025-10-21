Chamari Athapaththu becomes first and only Sri Lankan to score 4000 WODI runs

New Delhi: Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu, on Monday, became the first and only Sri Lankan female cricketer to get to the 4000-run mark in ODIs, following her 46-run knock against Bangladesh in the 21st Match of the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025.

Sri Lanka locked horns with Bangladesh at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Monday as Athapaththu won the toss and elected to bat first. Opening the lineup for the side, she started well before Rabeya Khan dismissed her for a 43-ball 46.

Even though she could not get a half-century, the 35-year-old achieved a significant milestone by completing 4000 ODI runs. No other Sri Lankan woman cricketer is anywhere close to her feat, with Shashikala Siriwardene, 2029 ODI runs, being second on the list of players with the most runs in the format. IANS

Also Read: Women’s ODI World Cup: Smriti’s wicket was a turning point for us, says Harmanpreet Kaur