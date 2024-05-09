Chamari Athapaththu’s ton helps Sri Lanka seal Women’s T20 World Cup qualifier

Abu Dhabi: Chamari Athapaththu’s sensational 102-run knock helped Sri Lanka to post a match-winning total in the final of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2024 against Scotland, here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

The skipper hit 13 fours and four sixes en route to 102 off 63 as Sri Lanka posted 169/5 in 2O overs after being invited to bat first. In response, Scotland managed to 101/7 in 20 overs.

Being finalists of the qualifier, both Sri Lanka and Scotland had already qualified for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in Bangladesh.

With the win, Sri Lanka will now join Australia, New Zealand, India and Pakistan in Group A of the Women’s T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, Scotland join hosts Bangladesh, England, South Africa and West Indies. Agencies

