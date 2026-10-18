Chaminda Vaas joins Delhi Capitals as fast bowling coach

New Delhi: Former Sri Lanka fast bowler Chaminda Vaas is set to take over as Delhi Capitals’ fast bowling coach as the franchise reshapes its coaching staff ahead of the next IPL season.

Earlier this month, the franchise officially parted ways with their existing coaching group ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) season by making an announcement through their social media accounts.

Vaas, the Sri Lankan fast bowling legend, has worked in a coaching capacity with the Sri Lanka men’s team many times and with the SLC academy. He also worked with New Zealand and Ireland teams in a consulting capacity, as well as held coaching roles in various franchise leagues.

Moreover, it is also expected that former India leg-spinner Amit Mishra, who was a prolific wicket-taker in the IPL, is set to join the franchise as their spin-bowling coach. For Mishra, it will be his first coaching stint after announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket last year. Ganguly, Yuvraj and Mishra were present at DC’s trials and off-season camp at the Just Cricket Ground in Bengaluru in August. In September, Yuvraj, Mishra and Vaas were present at another camp and trials held at a ground in Aerocity, New Delhi.

DC are now building an entirely fresh coaching setup, with former India captain Sourav Ganguly, currently serving as JSW’s Director of Cricket, taking over as head coach. Ganguly worked as head coach of Pretoria Capitals in SA20 earlier this year, which marked his maiden foray as a coach, and was also involved with the DC side in the Women’s Premier League (WPL). IANS

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