Champions League: Barcelona Hit Galatasaray for Four, Bayern Held by Viking

Istanbul : FC Barcelona extended their winning start to the campaign with an impressive comeback 4-1 victory over Galatasaray here at RAMS Park, one of European football's most intimidating arenas. Aleksei Batrakov put Galatasaray in front against the run of play via a deflected effort, but Joao Cancelo levelled with a smart finish shortly before half-time. Two goals in just over three minutes soon after the interval put Hansi Flick's men in control, with Lamine Yamal setting up both Fermin Lopez's precise header and teeing up Anthony Gordon to net from close range. Substitute Karim Adeyemi added a stylish fourth with a crisp strike midway through the second period.

Meanwhile, FC Bayern were held to a 3-3 draw by Viking FK. Gianni Stensness and Peter Christiansen handed the home side a two-goal lead before half-time. Harry Kane bagged a brace after the restart and Luis Díaz put Munich in front, but Michael Olise was soon sent off and Herman Haugen scored a last-minute equaliser.

Harry Kane extended his Champions League scoring streak to nine games, but Bayern could only draw in Norway despite recovering from 2-0 down to lead.

Stensness headed Viking in front from a corner inside two minutes, Peter Christiansen doubling the lead on the counterattack in the first half. Kane converted a penalty and restored parity with a header after the break. Luis Diaz then put the German champions ahead as he finished a slick move to complete the turnaround, but Bayern lost Michael Olise to a red card and Herman Haugen's late header earned Viking a first point in the Champions League. Elsewhere, Luis Suarez became Sporting CP's outright all-time top scorer in the modern competition as his side stayed perfect with After a clever finish for his seventh Champions League goal, Suárez had a shot turned around a post by Robin Risser before Franjo Ivanovic struck the woodwork from distance for Lens. Visiting goalkeeper Kaique Pereira tipped Amadou Haidara's long-range effort over the bar during the second half, but Issa Doumbia sealed victory by coolly slotting in from Silas Andersen's superb through ball. IANS

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