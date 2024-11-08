Champions League: Inter Milan down Arsenal; Barcelona win over Crvena Zvezda

Milan: Hakan Calhanoglu’s penalty and an organised defensive display gave Inter Milan a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Arsenal in the Champions League.

Inter moved to ten league phase points with a 1-0 victory over Arsenal on Wednesday.

The hosts started brightly, with Denzel Dumfries hitting the crossbar, and despite Arsenal having much of the first-half possession, the Italian side took the lead from the penalty spot just before half-time.

Arsenal went in search of an equalizer but Inter dug deep defensively to see out the win, with Dumfries clearing off the goal line from Buyako Saka's corner and Yann Bisseck blocking a close-range effort from Kai Havertz.

Arsenal's Champions League campaign resumes at the end of the month away to high-flying Sporting Lisbon, but before then they have Premier League matches away to Chelsea then at home to Nottingham Forest, either side of the international break.

In another match, Robert Lewandowski's double helped free-scoring Barcelona secure emphatic 5-2 victory over Crvena Zvezda. Inigo Martinez's deft header put the Blaugrana ahead, only for Silas to level after a well-worked Crveno-beli move.

Lewandowski pounced either side of half-time, tapping in after Raphinha's effort had smacked the base of the post before turning in Jules Kounde's precise centre. Kounde laid on another two goals for the visitors, with Raphinha and sub Fermín López converting the defender's cutbacks, before home replacement Felicio Milson arced in a neat consolation.

Elsewhere, Hans Vanaken's cool penalty helped Club Brugge claim maximum points and halt Aston Villa's 100% start to the campaign. The Blauw-Zwart captain sent Emiliano Martínez the wrong way with his 52nd-minute spot kick, after Tyrone Mings had handled in the area.

The hosts had gone closest to opening the scoring in the first half when Ferran Jutglà's powerful effort struck a post. Ollie Watkins had the best chance for the Villans midway through the opening period, but his shot skidded narrowly wide.

Paris St Germain's disappointing Champions League campaign continued as they slumped to a last-gasp 2-1 home defeat by Atletico Madrid that left the Ligue 1 leaders in the elimination zone.

Warren Zaire Emery's opener was quickly cancelled out by the visitors' Nahuel Molina in the first half of a largely disappointing match which ended with Angel Correa stabbing in the winner three minutes into added time.

On four points from as many games, PSG are 25th in the 36-team league, six points behind fellow Ligue 1 teams Monaco and Stade Brestois, while Atleti moved out of the red zone with six points.

PSG next travel to Bayern Munich and RB Salzburg while Atletico play Sparta Prague away and Slovan Bratislava at home.

Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala headed home in the second half to give the hosts a 1-0 victory over Benfica as they bounced back from two consecutive defeats in the competition.

Germany midfielder Musiala scored with a bullet-header from close range in the 67th minute with Bayern dominating and missing several chances before breaking the deadlock.

The result lifted the Germans to six points from four matches and into 17th place with Benfica, who were toothless in attack, also on six in 19th place.

Shakhtar Donetsk staged a quick comeback to secure a 2-1 home victory over Swiss side Young Boys in their Champions League group clash. Agencies

