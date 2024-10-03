Champions League: Manchester City dominate Slovan; Arsenal stun Paris St Germain (PSG)

Dortmund humiliate Celtic; Barca crush Young Boys

LONDON: Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland and James McAtee got on the scoresheet as the visitors thrashed Slovan Bratislava 4-0 on Tuesday for the first victory of their Champions League campaign.

City, winners of the 2023 Champions League, have four points after two games, having opened this season's campaign with a 0-0 home draw with Inter Milan. Slovan's loss comes on the heels of a 5-1 thrashing by Celtic.

The Premier League champions parked themselves in Slovan's half and peppered the home side with shots all night.

Gundogan got City on the scoreboard in the eighth minute with his first goal since his return from a season at Barcelona. The German's shot from edge of the penalty area deflected off the leg of Kyriakos Savvidis and into the net.

Foden, who scored 27 goals in all competitions last term, doubled City's lead with his first of the season in the 15th minute, latching onto a pass from Jeremy Doku and curling a strike into the bottom corner.

Haaland netted his 42nd goal in Europe's top competition in the 58th, sprinting onto Rico Lewis's pass and then stepping around keeper Dominik Takac before slotting into the empty net.

Haaland, who has 11 goals this season across all competitions, took a seat on the bench two minutes later, his work done for the night.

Foden chipped a pass to McAtee for his first ever City goal in the 74th minute to cap a perfect night for the visitors.

The score could have been far more lopsided in the one-sided game as City pummelled Slovan with 28 shots, 14 on target, including three that rang off the woodwork.

Arsenal's Kai Havertz maintained his impressive start to the season with the opening goal in a 2-0 home victory against Paris St Germain which kick-started the London club's Champions League campaign.

After drawing away to Italian side Atalanta in their opening game the onus was on Mikel Arteta's side to deliver a home win against last year's semi-finalists and they delivered.

German forward Havertz headed his side in front after 20 minutes with his fifth goal of the season and 15 minutes later Bukayo Saka's free kick somehow found its way into the PSG net to put the hosts in complete control.

PSG, who won their opening game against Girona, struck the woodwork in each half and played with more urgency after the interval but could have few complaints about the outcome.

Victory propelled Arsenal into the top eight of the new 36-team league phase with their next match at home to Shakhtar Donetsk after the international break. PSG will seek to bounce back in their next match at home to PSV Eindhoven.

Inter Milan's Mehdi Taremi scored his first goal for his new club and provided two assists to help them secure a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Red Star Belgrade in their Champions League clash at the San Siro.

VfB Stuttgart were held to a 1-1 home draw by Czech champions Sparta Prague in the Champions League after Sparta midfielder Kaan Kairinen cancelled out an early opener by Enzo Millot.

Stuttgart, who returned to Europe's elite club competition for the first time since 2009-10, were much improved after losing 3-1 at Real Madrid last time out and they next visit Juventus on October 22.

Abdallah Sima scored twice as Brest won 4-0 at RB Salzburg in the Champions League, giving them a perfect start to their first ever European campaign, with both their victories coming against Austrian sides.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski scored twice to set his side on course for a 5-0 Champions League thrashing of Swiss side Young Boys on Tuesday as the Catalan giants bounced back from a 2-1 loss at AS Monaco in its opener.

Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi scored a first-half hat-trick as last season's losing finalists hammered Celtic 7-1 with five goals in the opening 42 minutes.

The humbling scoreline sent Dortmund top of the 36-team Champions League standings, with two wins from two matches and a goal difference of nine, while Celtic plunged from third to 19th. Agencies

