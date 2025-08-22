Champions League play-offs: Benfica hold Fenerbahce to goalless draw, Bodo/Glimt win

New Delhi: The first leg of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League play-offs concluded with ten-man Benfica playing out goalless draw at Fenerbahce and Bodo/Glimt taking a giant step towards a maiden appearance in the competition proper with a resounding 5-0 victory over Sturm Graz while Celtic and Basel were held at home.

Goalkeepers Irfan Can Egribayat and Anatoliy Trubin were both forced into a number of saves as chances came and went without reward for the Turkish and Portuguese giants.

Benfica had to play the final 20 minutes a man down after Florentino’s dismissal for two yellow cards and he will miss the return leg in Lisbon next week.

Meanwhile, Bodo/Glimt have a first-ever appearance in the Champions League proper within their reach after overpowering Sturm Graz with a scintillating display.

Kasper Hogh’s delicate chip got the Norwegian team off to a flyer before Odin Bjortuft doubled the advantage moments later with a header and Ulrik Saltnes’ turn and finish made it 3-0 after 25 minutes.

The hosts kept coming after the break, Håkon Evjen’s strike and a William Boving own goal capping a stunning performance which leaves Sturm requiring a second-leg miracle.

Bodo/Glimt have now won their last eight home games in Champions League qualifying.

Elsewhere, Kairat Almaty frustrated Scottish champions Celtic as they claimed a well-earned draw with a disciplined performance in Glasgow. IANS

