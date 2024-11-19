Champions Trophy: Former fast-bowler Aaqib Javed appointed Pakistan’s  white-ball head coach

Lahore: Former fast-bowler Aaqib Javed has been appointed as Pakistan’s interim white-ball head coach till the 2025 Champions Trophy, announced the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday.

PCB added that during this tenure, Aaqib will continue to serve as a senior member of the men’s national selection committee, and will be assigned additional responsibilities following the conclusion of the eight-team tournament.

Aaqib played 22 Tests and 163 ODIs for Pakistan during his decade-long international career and was also a member of the 1992 ODI World Cup winning side. His previous coaching experience has been being the head coach and director of cricket operations for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) from 2016 to 2024, where they won two consecutive titles. IANS

