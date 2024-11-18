Former pacer Aaqib Javed likely to become Pakistan’s white-ball coach

Lahore: Former pacer Aaqib Javed is in line to become Pakistan's new white-ball head coach ahead of the Zimbabwe tour, scheduled to begin on November 24. As per a Geo News report, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly considering him for the role in the upcoming matches against Zimbabwe and beyond. The final decision is expected to be announced soon. This development follows Gary Kirsten's resignation as head coach ahead of the ongoing tour of Australia, leaving a significant void in the team’s coaching structure. IANS

