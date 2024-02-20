Chappell-Hadlee Trophy to be played over both ODI, T20I formats

Christchurch: The Chappell-Hadlee trophy, earlier awarded to the winner of bilateral ODI series between Australia and New Zealand, will now be contested over both 50-over and T20I formats, starting with the three-match T20I series, beginning on Wednesday in Wellington. The Chappell-Hadlee Trophy is named in honour of Australia’s cricketing brothers Ian, Greg and Trevor Chappell and the New Zealand cricket dynasty of Walter Hadlee and sons Barry, Dayle and Sir Richard.

Launched in 2004-05 as the symbol of trans-Tasman supremacy in men’s ODI cricket, the trophy will now be contested over both 50-over and T20I formats in order to increase its exposure and profile. IANS

