Charles Leclerc fined for swearing after Mexico Grand Prix

Mexico City: Formula One stewards fined Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc 10,000 euros (10,834 USD), with half the sum suspended, for swearing in a post-race press conference at the Mexico City Grand Prix last Sunday.

The punishment comes after Red Bull’s triple world champion Max Verstappen was ordered in September to carry out “work of public interest” for swearing during a Singapore Grand Prix press conference.

Stewards said in a statement at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Friday that the Monegasque’s breach was not as bad as Verstappen’s. Agencies

