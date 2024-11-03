Elena Rybakina teams up with Goran Ivanisevic as new coach ahead of WTA final

New Delhi: World No. 5 Elena Rybakina has officially appointed former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic as her new coach for the 2025 season, ahead of the WTA Finals, set to begin on November 2.

Ivanisevic, a towering figure in tennis, famously made history in 2001 as the first wildcard to win Wimbledon. More recently, he played a pivotal role in Novak Djokovic’s career, coaching him to nine of his 24 Grand Slam titles before their partnership ended in March of this year. Since then, Djokovic has yet to claim another major, though he did win his first Olympic gold in Paris. IANS

Also Read: Neymar, Endrick overlooked for Brazil’s World Cup qualifiers, says Brazilian Football Confederation

Also Watch: