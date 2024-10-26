I’ve got to be at Max Verstappen’s level: Lando Norris

Mexico City: Just days after his intense on-track battle with Max Verstappen at the United States Grand Prix, Lando Norris has been reflecting on the experience, acknowledging areas he aims to learn from.

The McLaren driver engaged in a fierce wheel-to-wheel contest with Verstappen, starting from Turn 1 on the opening lap. While Norris initially held the advantage, Verstappen soon fought back with a different tyre strategy, resulting in a hard-fought clash for the final podium spot.

Although Norris provisionally secured third, he was handed a five-second penalty for overtaking Verstappen while off-track, allowing the reigning world champion to keep his position. Verstappen also went over the track’s white lines while defending, prompting Norris to question the ruling.

Reflecting on the battle ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix, Norris explained, “I’d probably approach things in a pretty similar way. Slight tweaks here and there. Of course, I didn’t come out on top in the whole battle… Max is probably the best in the world in this style of defense and attacking. I’m going up against the best, and therefore I’ve got to be at his level,” Norris was quoted by F1 as saying. IANS

