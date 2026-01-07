Chelsea appoint Liam Rosenior as manager

London: Chelsea have appointed Liam Rosenior as their new manager on a six-year deal. The former Hull City and Strasbourg coach will replace Enzo Maresca, who departed on New Year’s Day.

Rosenior will be with the team at Craven Cottage when Chelsea face Fulham in a Premier League match on Wednesday. The new manager will take his first training session with the squad on Thursday.

Rosenior arrives at Stamford Bridge after coaching overseas with RC Strasbourg, where he led the French club to European qualification for the first time in 19 years in his debut season. He has previously held managerial roles in England with Hull City and Derby County.

“I am extremely humbled and honoured to be appointed head coach of Chelsea Football Club,” Rosenior said in a statement on Chelsea’s website.

“To be entrusted with this role means the world to me, and I want to thank all involved for the opportunity and faith in undertaking this job. I will give everything to bring the success this club deserves,” he added. IANS

