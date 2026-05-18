Guardiola Says No Celebrations Despite Man City’s FA Cup Triumph

LONDON: Pep Guardiola said his Manchester City players would not even be allowed “one beer” despite beating Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley on Saturday to clinch the club’s eighth FA Cup. Antoine Semenyo scored the only goal the game, producing a moment of magic in the 72nd minute to unlock the Chelsea defence.

City celebrated victory after falling at the final hurdle in the past two years, against Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

“This trophy is really, really cool, really special for the tradition,” said Guardiola. “And after two defeats, back to Manchester is nice.”

The City boss was asked whether his players would be allowed to celebrate their Wembley triumph.

“No, home,” he said. “Not even one beer. Next Monday, after Aston Villa, we are going to celebrate it with the women’s team.”

Guardiola’s men still have an outside chance of completing a domestic treble after beating Arsenal in the League Cup final in March.

It is two points behind Premier League leader Arsenal with two games left in a compelling title race.

The Gunners host relegated Burnley on Monday while City travels to high-flying Bournemouth the following day.

On May 24, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal faces Crystal Palace while City hosts Aston Villa.

City has announced an open-top bus parade on May 25, the day after the Premier League season wraps up, to celebrate the achievements of the men’s, women’s and academy teams.

The women’s team sealed the Women’s Super League title earlier this month.

Guardiola praised Wembley matchwinner Semenyo, who arrived from Bournemouth in the January transfer window.

“The impact for both him and Marc (Guehi, who joined from Crystal Palace) in the wintertime has been massive,” he said.

“A little bit of a swap, because normally he has to cross to Erling (Haaland), and Erling in that case crossed to him. But he has a sense of goal, good finishing, so yeah, a really good goal.”

The City boss paid tribute to the departing John Stones and Bernardo Silva. Stones remained on the substitutes’ bench at Wembley while Silva captained the side.

“There have been really no words, I said many times, to express the incredible gratitude for on and off the pitch, how they behave, represent this club in the best way possible, said Guardiola.

“Bernardo is a machine, never injured. Played in all the roles and has always been incredibly competitive. Today, he showed it again.”

Guardiola said it was a painful decision to leave players out.

“Hopefully, we can extend in Bournemouth the game to arrive at Aston Villa for the last game and win the last game,” he added.

“And make the best tribute possible, with the chance to fight for the Premier League.” Agencies

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