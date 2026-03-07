Chelsea's Rosenior Embraces Goalkeeper Rotation Amidst FA Cup Preparations

NEW DELHI: Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior said Friday he has no fixed number one goalkeeper after dropping Robert Sanchez from his starting line-up in midweek.

The English manager brought in Denmark’s Filip Jorgensen for the 4-1 victory at Aston Villa days after Sanchez, who has been the first choice this season, struggled in a defeat against Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Rosenior was asked on the eve of Chelsea’s FA Cup tie against second-tier Wrexham to explain his goalkeeping policy.

“For me, genuinely, I look at the goalkeeper position maybe differently for each game,” he said. “I want there to be competition in every area of the pitch.

“I know traditionally if there’s a change of goalkeeper it’s like ‘He’s now the number one’. It’s not the case, it’s not the case at all.

“So we will try to pick the best team possible for each game.” Agencies

Also Read: Real Madrid Fined for Fan's Nazi Salute During Champions League Match