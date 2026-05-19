Chennai Set to Host Historic BBL Season Opener at Chepauk in December

Chennai: In what could be considered a historic first for Indian cricket, the opening match of the upcoming season of Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) could be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, multiple reports claimed on Monday night.

According to these reports, a five-member delegation of Cricket Australia officials was in Chennai on Monday to recce the Stadium and also watched the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Chennai Super Kings' clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk, held a final discussion on the matter with officials of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA).

TNCA sources also claimed that the opening match of the 16th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL 2026-27) is all set to be held at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Sources said that the move is likely to get approval from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

A CA representative declined to confirm that anything has been decided but acknowledged that the matter was discussed. IANS

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