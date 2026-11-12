Chennai to host 2029 Asian Athletics Championships

New Delhi: Chennai has been awarded the hosting rights for the 2029 Asian Athletics Championships, marking the fourth time that India will stage the continental event after previously hosting it in New Delhi, Pune and Bhubaneswar.

The Asian Athletics Association announced the decision in a statement on Tuesday, saying the award was subject to the presentation of letters of guarantee from the government.

“Subject to presentation of letters of guarantee from the Govt, Asian Athletics Association is pleased to award the 2029 Asian Athletics Championships to Chennai, Tamil Nadu,” the statement read.

C. Latha, chairman of the Tamil Nadu Athletics Association (TNAA), said the championships are likely to be held in August. Speaking from Tokyo after attending the Asian Athletics Federation Council meeting on Tuesday, Latha said Chennai’s infrastructure and facilities were highlighted during the presentation made by the state.

“We made our presentation (the online presentation was made by Meghanatha Reddy, Member Secretary of SDAT) and highlighted the legacy of the Nehru Stadium in hosting international meets and the availability of the practice facility at the Nehru ‘B’ ground. We also stressed that Chennai has an international airport and good hotels close to the venue. The State Government will, in any case, relay the main athletics track soon,” Latha said.

C.K. Valson, a member of the Competition Commission for Asian Athletics, had inspected the Nehru Stadium last week and was reportedly satisfied with the main track and practice ground. (IANS)

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