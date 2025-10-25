Chennaiyin FC announce all-Indian 24-man squad for AIFF Super Cup

Panji: Led by former India international attacker Clifford Miranda, a 24-man Chennaiyin FC squad will take part in the 2025-26 AIFF Super Cup.

Drawn in Group A, the Marina Machans will kick off their campaign with a crunch tie against Mohun Bagan Super Giant on October 25 at the Fatorda Stadium, before facing East Bengal FC and Dempo SC.

Miranda, a previous Super Cup-winning coach, possesses an innate understanding of the Indian football ecosystem, drawing from a long and successful career on both sides of the pitch.

The 45-caps India international, who also took the reins at Goa and Odisha, becomes the club’s first Indian head coach and will lead an all-Indian squad through the tournament.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference, Miranda said, “For most of the teams, not training for more than five months is always difficult. Within a short period of time, we need to turn up and play our first game and then play three games in six days. This is how we need to adapt sometimes, this is how football is, how life is. It is difficult in terms of physicality, adaptation, but we are ready. Hopefully, we improve match-by-match. I truly believe in the players we have.” IANS

Also Read: Communication on availability still ongoing with New Zealand Cricket, says Williamson