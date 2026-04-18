Chennaiyin FC Clinch Narrow Victory Against SC Delhi

NEW DELHI: Chennaiyin FC eked out a hard-fought 1-0 win over SC Delhi in a bruising Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 encounter here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday.

In the early evening kick-off, Farukh Choudhary provided a moment of inspiration to lift the spirits of the sparse home support, still trickling into the arena. The victory moved Clifford Miranda’s Chennaiyin into 10th behind Delhi, whose four-game unbeaten run came to an end. Agencies

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