Indian Super League (ISL): Hyderabad FC play draw with Chennaiyin FC

Hyderabad: Hyderabad FC opened their tally in the 2024-25 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) with a gruelling goalless draw against Chennaiyin FC despite being a man down in a Matchweek 4 clash at the Gachibowli Stadium here on Tuesday.

The home team was down to 10 men after Parag Shrivas’ sending off due to a second yellow card in the 71st minute following a foul on Chennaiyin FC forward Connor Shields. However, they held together admirably well to keep the Marina Machans at bay and earn their first points of the campaign.

Hyderabad FC will next play Jamshedpur FC on October 21, whereas Chennaiyin FC will lock horns against NorthEast United FC on October 17. IANS

