Chess: Grandmaster D Gukesh takes a giant leap in World ranking and ratings

Chennai: Teenaged Grandmaster D Gukesh has entered the top ten chess players’ club in the World with an ELO rating of 2,763.

Gukesh, now ranked sixth in the open category, is ahead of the seventh-ranked World Chess Champion Chinese GM Ding Liren with a rating of 2,762.

What is further interesting is that another Indian chess sensation GM Arjun Erigaisi is ranked eighth in the world with a rating of 2,761.

According to the International Chess Federation (FIDE), Gukesh gained twenty points after winning the FIDE Candidates Tournament that concluded in Canada recently.

By virtue of winning the Candidates Tournament, Gukesh has become the challenger for the world title now held by Liren. It was a huge jump for Gukesh to be ranked sixth now as he was ranked 16th before the Candidates Tournament. (IANS)

Also Read: World Championship match; Gukesh will be a slight favourite: Susan Polgar

Also Watch: