North East School Chess concludes at Assam Jatiya Bidyalay premises in Guwahati city

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 11th Raktava Dutta Choudhury North East School Chess concluded at the Assam Jatiya Bidyalay premises here today. While in the open category Jagjit Sinha of Modern English School bagged the title Saraswat Deka of DPS emerged champion in Pawn group. In the rapid event Tanmoy Rajbongshi of Maria’s Public School won first position. The best team title was collected by Delhi Public School, Guwahati.

Meanwhile Sports Journalists Bidyut Kalita was felicitated in the closing function by the joint host of the competition-Mind Sports Foundation and Assam Jatiya Bidyalay Education and Socio Economic Trust.

Also Read: Saraswat Deka, Sardie Choudhury take sole lead in Raktabha Dutta Choudhury Chess

Also Watch: