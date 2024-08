NEW DELHI: Indian shuttlers Ashmita Chaliha and Malvika Bansod bowed out with opening-round losses in the women’s singles competition of the Japan Open here on Tuesday. While Ashmita lost 16-21, 12-21 to top seed Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei, Malvika was shown the door by Ukraine Polina Buhrova 21-23, 19-21. Agencies

