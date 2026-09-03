China Women’s Asia Cup: India eye better batting effort against Hong Kong

Dubai: Seven-time champions India will aim for a far more complete batting performance when they face Hong Kong China in their second 2026 Women’s T20 Asia Cup Group A fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Despite securing a comfortable 94-run victory over Thailand, India’s batting frailties resurfaced in alarming fashion. Cruising at 101/2 at the halfway mark, thanks to opener Shafali Verma’s explosive 36-ball 64, India lost seven wickets for just 29 runs in the second half of the innings, eventually finishing on 159/9.

Head coach Amol Muzumdar’s push for an aggressive batting blueprint was dented when leg-spinner Suleeporn Laomi dismantled the middle order, raising familiar concerns for India ahead of a tougher Group A test against arch-rivals Pakistan and the upcoming Asian Games in Japan.

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana fell cheaply after a lazy run-out, while Pratika Rawal, replacing the injured Jemimah Rodrigues, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, and Richa Ghosh and Bharti Fulmali failed to make a big score.

But India’s bowling attack ensured the batting blip proved non-fatal. Seamers Nandani Sharma and Kranti Gaud struck early, before veteran off-spinner Deepti Sharma delivered a masterclass in her 150th T20I appearance. Deepti took three wickets off seven balls without conceding a run as Thailand were rolled over for 65.

Thursday’s clash in Dubai offers India ideal leeway to iron out their middle-order flaws against a Hong Kong China side coming off a heartbreaking six-run defeat to Thailand. Chasing 121 in their opening game, Hong Kong China were restricted to 114/7 despite a standout all-round performance by Marina Lamplough. The pacer took a career-best 4-11, including a three-wicket burst in the final over, before chipping in with an 11-ball 22.

Hong Kong China will rely heavily on Marina to breach India’s dynamic top order, while a lot will be expected of veteran Kary Chan, who top-scored with a brisk 28 off 20 balls in the opening game. (IANS)

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