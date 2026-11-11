Guwahati Sports Association announces basketball squad

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Sports Association announced its squad for the forthcoming All Assam Senior Inter District Men & Women Basketball Championship. The competition will be held at Maligaon from Wednesday.

Squad: Arbaaz Ali Shah, Sahil Sharma, Pappu Mahato, Eklavya Verma, Bikash Singha, Bikas Kumar Rai, Bishal Sarkar, Prachurjya Deka, Pratyush Jaiswal, Ayush Kumar Ram, Yugranjan Das and Navneet Singh. Coach: Bijit Kalita. Manager: Tonmoy Baruah.

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