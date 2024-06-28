Chris Silverwood resigns from post of head coach of Sri Lanka Cricket Team

Colombo: Citing personal reasons, Chris Silverwood has resigned from the post of head coach of Sri Lanka cricket team, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced on Thursday.

Silverwood’s resignation comes a day after former skipper Mahela Jayawardene’s resignation as the consultant coach following Sri Lanka’s poor show in the T20 World Cup.

Jayawardene, who was on a one-year contract from last January, resigned just after six months.

Meanwhile, Silverwood said, “Being an international coach means long periods away from loved ones. After lengthy conversations with my family and with a heavy heart, I feel it is now time for me to return home and spend some quality time together.”

Silverwood thanked Sri Lanka Cricket and others department who worked with him since his appointment as the head coach in April 2022. IANS

