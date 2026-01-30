Coimbatore to get its first dedicated Paralympic sports complex, boosting inclusive athletics

Coimbatore: Coimbatore is poised to take a decisive leap towards inclusive sports development, with the Tamil Nadu government granting Administrative Sanction for the city’s first exclusive Paralympic Sports Complex.

The landmark facility will be developed by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation at Kavundampalayam in West Zone Ward 33, marking a long-awaited milestone for differently abled athletes in the region. The project will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 9.90 crore and spread across approximately 1.10 acres.

Designed as a purpose-built, barrier-free sports hub, the complex aims to provide para-athletes with professional-grade training and competition infrastructure — something the city has lacked despite producing talented sportspersons over the years.

According to civic officials, construction work is expected to commence shortly. Once completed, the complex will host a wide range of indoor sports disciplines including table tennis, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball and badminton.

Outdoor facilities will cater to para-athletics events such as javelin throw, discus throw, shot put and club throw, enabling athletes to train and compete under standardised conditions. Beyond sporting arenas, the Paralympic Sports Complex will be equipped with comprehensive support facilities.

Plans include a modern gymnasium tailored for para-athletes, a yoga and rehabilitation centre, first-aid and medical care units, and separate, fully accessible changing rooms and restrooms for men and women. IANS

