Santosh Trophy: Kerala secure last eight spot after 3-0 win against Meghalaya

GUWAHATI: Kerala secured its quarterfinal spot in Group B of the Santosh Trophy 2025-26 final round after defeating Meghalaya 3-0 in Silapathar on Thursday.

With these results, Kerala has moved on to 10 points from four matches, and with just one game remaining for every team, it is assured of a top-four finish in Group B, which would earn it a spot in the quarterfinals.

Kerala scored through Arjun V in the 36th minute before Muhammed Riyas netted in the 71st, and Muhammad Ajsal in the 85th minute, bulged the net to quell Meghalaya’s challenge.

Kerala’s two late second-half goals changed the complexion of the game entirely. Before and after they led by a goal at half time, it was Meghalaya which conjured up the better of the scoring chances but frittered them at crucial moments. Once they provided insurance cover for themselves, Kerala played at a relaxed pace, even as Meghalaya were left to do too much to do and which they barely tried to. Agencies

