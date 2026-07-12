Colombia federation condemns death threats to Jaminton Campaz after round of 16 exit

Bogota: The Colombian Football Federation (FCF) on Saturday urged authorities to investigate threats against midfielder Jaminton Campaz after the team’s World Cup elimination.

The FCF said it had asked prosecutors to urgently identify and prosecute those responsible after Campaz was targeted on social media for missing a chance in extra time in the round-of-16 loss to Switzerland on Tuesday.

Colombia’s campaign ended on Tuesday after a 4-3 penalty shootout defeat to Switzerland in the Round of 16 following a tense goalless draw in Vancouver.

“We express our full solidarity and support for Jaminton Campaz, his family, all the players of the Colombian national team and the delegation as a whole,” the FCF said in an official statement as quoted by Xinhua.

“We also request that the attorney general’s office urgently carry out the necessary investigations to identify, prosecute and punish those responsible for these acts.”

The FCF said it “categorically condemned the threats against the life and safety” of Campaz and reiterated that players representing Colombia did so with deep commitment and a love of their country.

With only the goalkeeper to beat, Campaz blazed a shot over the crossbar in extra time when a goal would have sent Colombia into the last eight.

The 26-year-old, who plays for Argentine club Rosario Central, did not return to Colombia after the defeat.

In a social media post, he shared a photo of himself covering his face in anguish alongside a message of apology to fans.

“I deeply regret not being able to give you the joy we all hoped for, but I want you to know that I never lacked commitment, dedication or love for this shirt. I gave everything I had on the field, and I would do it again a thousand times for my country,” Campaz said.

The episode recalled Colombia’s 1994 World Cup elimination, when defender Andres Escobar was assassinated in Medellin days after scoring an own goal against the United States.

“Football must be a space for unity, respect and hope, never a stage for hatred, intimidation or violence,” the FCF added. IANS

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