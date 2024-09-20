Commonwealth Heavyweight Wrestling Champion Sangram Singh set for mixed martial arts (MMA) debut

Tbilisi: Renowned wrestler and Commonwealth Heavyweight Wrestling Champion Sangram Singh is set to make his much-anticipated mixed martial arts (MMA) debut against Ali Raza Nasir of Pakistan at the Gama International Fighting Championship to be held here at the European University.

Talking about training to gain an additional 2-3 kg to ensuring he meets the demands of his first MMA fight, Sangram Singh shares, “I believe that every bit of preparation counts. I want to be in the best shape possible for this fight.”

However, this new challenge comes with its own set of emotions.

Talking about his nervousness regarding his first MMA fight, Sangram shared, “I see this as an exciting opportunity which has been presented by the almighty. Few opportunities like these arise and the only thing you can think about is seizing it and making the best of it. I aim to put on a great show, regardless of the outcome.”

“I am nervous and I want my debut to be a memorable match. I am not so obsessed about winning rather than hoping to earn the respect of my peers and fans,” he added.

Sangram, who is the first Indian male wrestler to be selected for a main fight card at GAMA, is quite excited of his first participation in 93 kg category MMA fight against Pakistan.

“Representing my country on such a prestigious platform is a top priority for me. If you don’t view your nation while participating in global events, there is something lacking. I’m honored to be the first Indian male wrestler in this position, and I aim to make my nation proud.”

The championship in Georgia will see participation from five other nations including Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Ukraine. Apart from personal success, Sangram hopes his journey into MMA will inspire the youth of India to embrace the sport. IANS

