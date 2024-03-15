CONCACAF Champions Cup: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez shine as Inter Miami beat Nashville

MIAMI: Lionel Messi had a goal and an assist in his return to Inter Miami’s lineup Wednesday night, leading the way in a 3-1 win over Nashville in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup round-of-16 matchup.

Messi found his former Barcelona teammate, Luis Suarez , in stride for a goal that opened scoring in the eighth minute. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner then added a first-half goal to give Inter Miami an early 2-0 lead.

The Argentine superstar checked out of the match in the 50th minute. It wasn’t immediately clear why Messi subbed out — he had rested in Sunday’s 3-2 loss to Montreal, which is the only game he has missed this season.

Messi was replaced by Robert Taylor, who scored in the 63rd minute to give Inter Miami a 3-0 lead.

Inter Miami advanced to the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals with the win and 5-3 advantage in aggregate goals in the total-goals series. Agencies

