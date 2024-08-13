Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to deliver final Verdict on Vinesh Phogat’s appeal today

New Delhi: The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will deliver its verdict on wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against her disqualification at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday. Vinesh, who stormed into the final of the women’s 50kg freestyle event with three convincing wins, including against wrestling royalty Yui Susaki of Japan last Tuesday, was debarred from the gold medal bout against eventual winner Sarah Hildebrandt of the United States as she was found 100gm above the prescribed limit in the customary morning weigh-in.(Agencies).

