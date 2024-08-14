Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) verdict on Vinesh Phogat’s overweight disqualification postponed till August 16

Paris: The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ad hoc committee has postponed the verdict on Vinesh Phogat's appeal till 6 pm August 16 (local time) after the Indian wrestler challenged her disqualification from the Paris Olympics women’s freestyle 50kg final for being 100 gm overweight in the second-day weigh-in.

Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett AC SC of Australia is the Sole Arbitrator. The verdict was scheduled to be announced at 9:30 pm IST on Tuesday.

"The CAS ad hoc division president has allowed Dr Annabelle Bennett, Sole Arbitrator in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) matter, an extension until 6-00 pm (Paris time) on Friday, August 16, 2024," the IOA said in a statement.

The contesting parties were given the time till August 11 to make any additional submissions.

"The ad hoc division of CAS has extended the time for the Sole Arbitrator Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling & the International Olympic Committee matter to give a decision till 6:00 p.m. on August 13," an IOA official had said on Saturday. IANS

