Punjab Kings arrive in city ahead of Indian Premier League Match Against Rajasthan Royals

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Punjab Kings arrived in Guwahati on Sunday afternoon to play their IPL match against Rajasthan Royals. The match will be held at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara on May 15.

It will be the second occasion when Punjab Kings is visiting Guwahati to play an IPL game. Last year also the side faced the same opponent at the same venue and Punjab Kings won the match by 5 runs.

Punjab Kings today arrived in Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport by a special charter flight.

Meanwhile Rajasthan Royals are set to arrive in the city on Monday for their two home matches at the ACA Stadium. In the second game the side will face Kolkata Knight Riders on May 19.

