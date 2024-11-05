Cricket: India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha to retire after Ranji Trophy

New Delhi: India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha said he will retire from cricket at the end of the ongoing 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, bringing the curtains down on his 17-year career. Saha, who is currently preparing for Bengal’s fourth-round fixture against Karnataka in Bengaluru, has announced his decision through a social media post.

“After a cherished journey in cricket, this season will be my last. I’m honoured to represent Bengal one final time, playing only in the Ranji Trophy before I retire. Let’s make this season one to remember!” he posted on X.

The 39-year-old wickekeeper, who had parted ways with Bengal in 2022-23 following a clash with Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) secretary Debabrata Das, who alleged Saha was making excuses to avoid playing for Bengal, returned to play for Bengal this season as he was named in the Ranji Trophy squad for the first two matches last month. IANS

Also Read: Wriddhiman Saha quits Bengal cricket after receiving No Objection Certificate from CAB

Also Watch: