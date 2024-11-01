Ranji Trophy: Tamil Nadu is Assam next opponent in Group D Elite match at ACA Stadium

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam is set to take on Tamil Nadu in their next Group D Elite Ranji Trophy match at the ACA Stadium, starting November 6. This will be Assam’s third home game of the season.

After three rounds of the tournament, Assam finds itself at the bottom of the points table with just one point, which they secured against Jharkhand. The team faced defeats in their second and third matches against Chandigarh and Delhi, respectively.

Despite some standout individual performances, Assam has struggled to come out as a cohesive unit, leading to their current position in the standings. It may be mentioned here that Sumit Ghadigaonkar has been a standout performer for Assam this season, being the only batter from the team to score a century. Currently, he sits second on the list of most run scorers in the tournament (2024-25 season), having accumulated a total of 352 runs in three matches. In contrast, Tamil Nadu is performing relatively well, sitting third in the table with 11 points. They have won one match this season, with their other two fixtures ending in draws.

Assam will need to find their rhythm and work together effectively if they hope to turn their fortunes around against a strong Tamil Nadu side.

