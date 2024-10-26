Cricket: Muhammad Waseem steps down as UAE men’s ODI captain

New Delhi: Muhammad Waseem has stepped down as captain of the UAE men’s ODI cricket team, aiming to focus solely on his batting. After leading UAE for 26 matches from 2023 to 2024. Wicketkeeper-batter Rahul Chopra to shoulder the captain’s responsibility of the team.

Chopra, with just seven ODIs under his belt, will debut as captain in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup (CWC) League 2 games in Oman, where UAE will face off against the hosts and the Netherlands in early November.

“I have decided to step down as captain to concentrate on my batting in the ODI format. My best wishes are with the new captain, I will be giving him my full support,” UAE Cricket posted on ‘X’.

Waseem, a key figure in UAE cricket, took over the captaincy from CP Rizwan in March 2023 during the 2019-23 CWC League 2. His captaincy tenure saw the team go through challenging times, winning only seven of 26 ODIs. IANS

Also Read: ICC Women’s World Cup win would be wonderful for Indian cricket: Yajurvindra Singh

Also Watch: