Assam Lad Riyan Parag Included In India's Squad For Zimbabwe Tour

GUWAHATI: Assam's cricket sensation Riyan Parag has made the state proud as his name has been included in the 15-member national team squad for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe scheduled to be played later this year.

This marks a momentous occasion as Riyan Parag becomes the first cricketer from Assam and the northeast to secure his maiden call-up to the national team.

The 15-member squad slated to take on Zimbabwe later this year, was announced by India's Men's Selection Committee.

The 'Men in Blue' will be led by Shubman Gill and the players chosen for this tour includes a mix of both seasoned players and promising young talents.