Assam Lad Riyan Parag Included In India's Squad For Zimbabwe Tour

GUWAHATI: Assam's cricket sensation Riyan Parag has made the state proud as his name has been included in the 15-member national team squad for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe scheduled to be played later this year.
This marks a momentous occasion as Riyan Parag becomes the first cricketer from Assam and the northeast to secure his maiden call-up to the national team.
The 15-member squad slated to take on Zimbabwe later this year, was announced by India's Men's Selection Committee.
The 'Men in Blue' will be led by Shubman Gill and the players chosen for this tour includes a mix of both seasoned players and promising young talents.
Besides Parag, youngsters like Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Reddy have also found their own into the squad. Their selection comes in the backdrop of their impressive performances in this season's IPL, where the trio lit up the tournament with their fearless batting display.
Riyan Parag truly made a mark in the IPL this year as the young prodigy turned out to be a key player for the Rajasthan Royals in their successful IPL campaign. His explosive and impactful performances with the bat captivated spectators and impressed many.
Riyan's inclusion into the Indian squad will certainly create a benchmark and will raise the bar for young cricketers of the state.
Moreover, it will also serve as an example for young budding talents to never give up and keep working hard with full dedication and determination to fulfill their dreams.
India tour of Zimbabwe is set to commence on July 6 and will conclude on July 14. The two nations will play a 5-match T20I series and all the matches will be played in Harare.
Several senior players of the Indian team, who are currently playing in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024, have been rested for this series.
Emerging players will get an opportunity to prove their worth and showcase their talent on the international stage.
