Assam's Riyan Parag Misplaces Passport, Two Phones At Airport Before Travelling To Zimbabwe With India Squad

MUMBAI: As excitement grips ahead of his maiden Team India call-up, Assamese cricket sensation Riyan Parag has misplaced his passport and two phones before taking off with the Indian squad for the Zimbabwe tour.
The star batter cited excitement as the reason behind it. Fortunately, Riyan recovered the misplaced items just in time to join his colleagues for the Harare-bound flight.
"So excited that I've forgotten my passport. I've forgotten my phone. I've not forgotten, I've misplaced them. But I have it now," an elated Parag said in a video posted by BCCI.
Parag, who is set to make his debut for India in this away series, expressed that he had always dreamt of travelling with the Indian team.
"The feel of donning India jersey, travelling with the side is different. Coming from Assam, I had this dream of playing for India. Really happy. There will be a special connection for Zimbabwe when I play my first match," Guwahati boy Riyan said.
"That will be a special moment for that ground and myself, which would be very sacred," he added.
He breathed a sigh of relief after finding his misplaced passport and phones.
"After misplacing my passport, I two phones. We're finally here. A 20-hour journey. I have got the room keys," he said after landing in Harare.
Riyan Parag looked promising in this year's IPL as he produced a stellar performance with the bat, scoring 573 runs for Rajasthan Royals in 15 matches at an average of 52 scored at a strike rate of 149.22.
Meanwhile, the travelling Indian team received a warm welcome after landing in Harare late on Tuesday after a 20-hour-long flight from Mumbai.
Notably, the selectors have picked a young and dynamic squad for this series against Zimbabwe with several senior players getting rested.
This young Indian side will be led by Shubman Gill and they assembled in Mumbai on Monday night to depart from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.
This team, featuring several debutants like Abhishek Sharma and Tushar Deshpande, will be coached by NCA head VVS Laxman as the BCCI is yet to announce the new coach who will replace Rahul Dravid after his tenure ended with the World Cup.
Notably, India will play their opening match against the Sikandar Raza-captained Zimbabwe on July 6 at the Harare Cricket Ground. The remaining four games will also be played at the same venue. The series will conclude on July 14.
