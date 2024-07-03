Assam's Riyan Parag Misplaces Passport, Two Phones At Airport Before Travelling To Zimbabwe With India Squad

MUMBAI: As excitement grips ahead of his maiden Team India call-up, Assamese cricket sensation Riyan Parag has misplaced his passport and two phones before taking off with the Indian squad for the Zimbabwe tour.

The star batter cited excitement as the reason behind it. Fortunately, Riyan recovered the misplaced items just in time to join his colleagues for the Harare-bound flight.

"So excited that I've forgotten my passport. I've forgotten my phone. I've not forgotten, I've misplaced them. But I have it now," an elated Parag said in a video posted by BCCI.

Parag, who is set to make his debut for India in this away series, expressed that he had always dreamt of travelling with the Indian team.