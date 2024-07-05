India’s Victory Parade: At least 11 People Sustained Injuries Amidst Celebrations

MUMBAI: At least 11 people were taken to the hospital after sustaining minor injuries and dizziness as a large crowd of fans gathered at Mumbai’s Marine Drive for T20 World Cup Winning Team India’s victory parade on July 4.
Nine of the injured individuals were admitted to the state-run GT Hospital for sustaining injuries or breathing difficulties due to overcrowding. The individuals are currently in stable condition, confirmed the dean of JJ Group of Hospitals.
According to officials, one fan was transported to the government-run St George's Hospital near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and discharged after receiving primary care.
Another person was transported to a private hospital in south Mumbai and released following treatment. On Thursday evening, thousands of spectators gathered on Marine Drive to catch a glimpse of the Indian cricket team's victory parade.
Thousands of fans gathered at Marine Drive to witness the victory parade of Team India after winning the T20 World Cup on Thursday evening. This resulted in a stampede-like situation, an official said.
To prevent any unforeseen incidents, police deployed a large number of personnel and made elaborate security arrangements between Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium.
"A special appreciation to all my officers & staff of @MumbaiPolice for the exceptional crowd management at Marine Drive today amid the rains," Mr. Phansalkar wrote on his official X handle.
“We made sure it remains a special moment for our Champions & the fans. Also thank you Mumbaikars, for your cooperation. We made it happen together!," he further added in the post.
Meanwhile, Indian captain Rohit Sharma dedicated the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy to the entire nation during the felicitation ceremony held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.
“This trophy is for the entire nation. Along with all the players who have represented the country, we want to dedicate it to our fans, who have waited for 11 years,” said Rohit.
“I was standing at long on and Surya was long off. Hardik was bowling the final over. Hats off to him. How much ever runs you have, there is too much pressure.
ALSO READ: Zimbabwe appoint former South Africa fast-bowler Charl Langeveldt as bowling coach
ALSO WATCH: