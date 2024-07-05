India’s Victory Parade: At least 11 People Sustained Injuries Amidst Celebrations

MUMBAI: At least 11 people were taken to the hospital after sustaining minor injuries and dizziness as a large crowd of fans gathered at Mumbai’s Marine Drive for T20 World Cup Winning Team India’s victory parade on July 4.

Nine of the injured individuals were admitted to the state-run GT Hospital for sustaining injuries or breathing difficulties due to overcrowding. The individuals are currently in stable condition, confirmed the dean of JJ Group of Hospitals.

According to officials, one fan was transported to the government-run St George's Hospital near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and discharged after receiving primary care.

Another person was transported to a private hospital in south Mumbai and released following treatment. On Thursday evening, thousands of spectators gathered on Marine Drive to catch a glimpse of the Indian cricket team's victory parade.