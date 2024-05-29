Cristiano Ronaldo breaks Saudi Pro League all-time scoring record

Riyadh: Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most prolific scorers the game has ever seen. The 39-year-old reached new heights after breaking the Saudi Pro League all-time scoring record.

With a Brace in his last game of the season, Cristiano’s goal tally for the season reached 35 breaking Abderrazak Hamdallah’s tally of 34 in 2019.

Following the record-breaking night, he took to social media to express his feelings in a statement posted on ‘X’. “I don’t follow the records, the records follow me,” read the post by the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Al-Nassr finished the season in second place behind rivals Al-Hilal who had an exemplary season not having lost a single game through the 34-game season.

Ronaldo’s goal scoring abilities are second to none but the Portuguese forward also relied on his playmaking abilities in the season and finished third in the league for most assists with 11 to his name.

The five-time Champions League winner joined Al-Nassr in 2023 after the fallout with Manchester United and went on to completely revolutionise the league. His arrival acted as a stamp of approval for many big names in Europe which saw players in the likes of Karim Benzema, Neymar Jr; Riyad Mahrez make the switch to the Gulf region.

Portugal’s all-time top scorer will now be turning his attention to the upcoming European Championship as it could be his last chance to win another international trophy with his country. IANS

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Conquers Saudi Pro League, Breaks Yet Another Record

Also Watch: