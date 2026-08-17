Cristiano Ronaldo hints at retirement, says next year could be his last

NEW DELHI: Cristiano Ronaldo has fuelled speculation about his retirement plans after saying the upcoming year will probably be the last of his playing career.

“This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy,” Ronaldo told lifestyle magazine Vogue in an interview published on Sunday.

The forward has scored 976 goals for club and country during a career spanning more than two decades.

“I have so many things to keep me busy that to tell you just one thing is hard. Because football could leave a big hole, you have to fill your time in various ways, not just one,” he said.

“And also have more fun, travel more, watch and play padel, which I really like, and continue to enjoy what I’ve earned—what we’ve earned. Because after all it’s been 25 years with a lot of sacrifice.” Agencies

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